July 23 Chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, buoyed by demand for its chips used in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The company's shares rose 12.6 percent to $7.68 in after-hours trading.

TriQuint posted a net loss of $14.9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared a loss of $13.1 million, or 8 cents a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 7 cents per share

Revenue rose to $190.1 million from $178.0 million a year earlier.

Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple Inc's major contract manufacturers, accounted for 31 percent of TriQuint's revenue in 2012.