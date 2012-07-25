BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 Chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc posted a quarterly loss, hurt by weak demand for mobile devices at its customers.
The company said it expected gross margins of between 30 percent and 32 percent, compared with 25.2 percent in the second quarter.
TriQuint, which makes chips used in mobile phones to connect to data and voice networks, posted net loss of $16.5 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with a profit of $16.6 million, or 10 cents in the prior year.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $178 million. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.