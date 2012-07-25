July 25 Chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc posted a quarterly loss, hurt by weak demand for mobile devices at its customers.

The company said it expected gross margins of between 30 percent and 32 percent, compared with 25.2 percent in the second quarter.

TriQuint, which makes chips used in mobile phones to connect to data and voice networks, posted net loss of $16.5 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with a profit of $16.6 million, or 10 cents in the prior year.

Revenue fell 22 percent to $178 million. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)