BRIEF-Misonix enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel
Nov 19 Tri-Tech Holding Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 loss per share $0.15 * Q3 revenue fell 49.8 percent to $9.1 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with acute graft versus host disease