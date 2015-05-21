STOCKHOLM May 21 Swedish elevator maker Alimak will in the next few days announce plans to list its shares next month on the Stockholm stock exchange, people familiar with the matter said.

So far this year five companies have made their market debut on the Stockholm stock exchange compared with three in the same period last year.

Private equity firm Triton, which has owned the firm since 2007, has picked banks Citi and SEB to lead the offering, with Carnegie also acting as bookrunner, the people said.

Alimak, which employs around 1,100, makes hoists, elevators and platforms for industrial and construction use and had sales of 1.8 billion Swedish crowns ($216 million) in 2014.

Finland's Kone and Switzerland's Schindler , which make elevators and escalators for buildings, are valued at around two times 2015 forecast sales, including debt, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Triton and Alimak declined to comment. The banks named either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 8.3263 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Greg Mahlich)