FRANKFURT Aug 13 Buyout firm Pamplona is in
advanced talks to buy Ruetgers from rival Triton for more than
600 million euros ($739 million) after Asian suitors shied away
from the business that makes chemicals from coal tar, three
people familiar with the situation said.
Triton put the company up for sale earlier this year with a
price tag of up to 700 million euros, hiring Goldman Sachs
to run the sales process.
All companies involved declined to comment.
Ruetgers is one of a swathe private equity deals in Germany,
as firms scour their portfolios for suitable sale candidates. As
it often proves hard to find industrial b u yers, private equity
investors in many cases flip assets among themselves in deals
known as secondaries.
In June, Swedish private equity group EQT agreed to buy
German bandage BSN medical from investor Montagu while in July
British buyout group Charterhouse signed a deal to acquire
German industrial safety tools producer Bartec from rival
investor Capvis.
Earlier this month, BC Partners said it would buy drugs
maker Aenova from Bridgepoint
Triton had hoped to find a buyer in Asia, where the coal tar
industry is growing fastest, a nd drew the attention of Indian
chemicals company Himadri but was unable to reach a deal.
However, a sale to London-based Pamplona is not certain as
the firms have still not agreed on the value of Ruetgers.
"This is a heavy, hairy, environmentally sensitive business,
not a fine chemicals business, and should be valued as such," a
person familiar with the situation said.
While Triton wants a price not far below 700 million euros,
Pamplona is seeking to pay less, that person added.
With about 1,000 staff and eight productions sites, Ruetgers
produces industrial pitch, oils and resins from distilling coal
tar for use in aluminium smelters and steel industry.
The group recently established a Russian joint venture with
steel manufacturer Severstal, a country in which Ruetgers sees
scope to grow and where Pamplona has roots. The buyout firm was
founded in 2004 by the former chief executive of Russia's Alfa
Bank, Alex Knaster.
Triton, which specialises in buying companies in Germany and
Scandinavia including businesses in need of restructuring,
bought Ruetgers in 2008 from speciality chemicals group Evonik
for an undisclosed sum.
Since then it has cut costs, upgraded several plants,
started joint ventures and sealed bolt-on acquisitions.