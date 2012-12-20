(Corrects to call Triton German instead of British)

HELSINKI Dec 20 German private equity firm Triton plans to buy Finland's third-biggest grocery store chain Suomen Lahikauppa from IK Investment Partners and minor shareholders.

The value of the deal was not disclosed in the companies' announcement on Thursday. Suomen Lahikauppa had sales of 1 billion euros last year and a 7.8 percent share of Finland's grocery retail market. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)