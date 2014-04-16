PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Canadian regulators approved a 25-year liquefied natural gas export license on Wednesday for the Triton LNG project backed by AltaGas Ltd and Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, the latest in a number of planned liquefaction proposals for Canada's West Coast to receive the clearance.
The National Energy Board said the Triton Project has been approved to liquefy and ship about 320 million cubic feet a day from a planned floating LNG facility whose site has not yet been chosen.
The approval is the latest for the nascent industry, following applications from other would-be projects such as the Kitimat LNG plant planned by Chevron Corp and Apache Corp. The projects are looking to take gas from Western Canada's massive shale fields to high-paying Asian markets, though none have yet been approved by their backers.
Eight planned LNG facilities have now been granted export licenses. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.