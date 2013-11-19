BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
Nov 19 Triumph Group Inc : * Raises $375 million in bank term loan and amends $1.0 billion revolving
credit agreement * Says amendment increased the accordion feature to $250 million and extended
the term through November, 2018 * Triumph group - Co amended its existing $1.0 billion revolving credit
agreement to modify the fee structure and extend the maturity by eighteen
months * Says intends to use the proceeds to immediately retire its $175 million
* Says intends to use the proceeds to immediately retire its $175 million
senior subordinated notes due 2017
* Russian oil output remains unchanged in February (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
FRANKFURT, March 6 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall said on Monday it had booked a $6.5 million U.S. Air Force contract to supply ammunition for the F-35 multi-role fighter, adding that further orders were likely to follow.