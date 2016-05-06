(Adds no comment from Boeing, comment by union official, share
price)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE May 6 The union representing machinists
at a Triumph Group Inc factory in Washington state has
scheduled a strike vote for Monday and is recommending that its
400 members reject the aerospace supplier's latest contract
offer and walk off the job.
A walkout by the machinists at Triumph Composite Systems in
Spokane, Washington, would affect fabrication of parts such as
floor panels and ducting used in Boeing Co and Airbus
planes, potentially affecting aircraft production, the
union said.
"We are recommending our members reject the contract and
vote to strike," Jon Holden, president of the International
Association of Machinists District 751, said on Friday.
Boeing and Airbus are building planes at a record pace and
have taken steps to reduce the risk that suppliers will fail to
get parts to their factories on time, since supply disruptions
could affect their own production, as has happened with late
delivery of seats.
It was not immediately clear whether Triumph had alternative
sites or workers it could call upon if the machinists put down
their tools. Holden said the company had recently moved some
work to facilities in Mexico.
Triumph shares fell 1.1 percent to close at $35.44 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Triumph did not respond to requests for comment. Boeing and
Airbus declined to comment.
If the members reject the contract and approve a strike, the
walkout would begin Wednesday, Holden said, noting the
three-year contract expires at midnight on Tuesday.
A vote of 50 percent plus one is needed approve or reject
the contract. Two-thirds of members must vote for a strike for
it to take effect, Holden said.
Workers will vote on both questions on the same ballot at
the union hall in Spokane on Monday, he said.
When the current contract was approved three years ago,
workers also voted to reject it but were a few votes short of
the number needed to strike, the union said.
Holden said the last contract eliminated pensions for new
employees and introduced a two-tier wage system. The union
sought to undo those measures in the latest contract, but the
changes were not included in the final offer the company put on
the table on Thursday, he said.
Holden said union members were unhappy with the last
contract and that 98.7 percent voted "yes" in March on a ballot
to authorize a strike vote.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Matthew Lewis)