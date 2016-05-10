(Adds detail about Triumph restructuring, analyst comments on
potential implications)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE May 9 Machinists at a Triumph Group
factory that supplies parts for Boeing, Airbus
and other aircraft makers voted on Monday to strike
after rejecting the company's latest labor contract, the union
said.
Ninety-three percent of members voted to strike and 94
percent rejected the contract, the union said. More than 400
machinists now intend to walk off the job on Wednesday at
Triumph Composite Systems in Spokane, Washington.
The factory makes thousands of floor panels, air ducts and
other aircraft components a month, giving the strike potential
to affect production at major plane makers, experts said.
Triumph said it would close the factory on Tuesday and give
employees "the day off with pay" to prepare for the walkout.
The factory will open Wednesday, "and operations will
continue for the duration of any work stoppage without any
expected disruption," Triumph said in a statement. Earlier,
Triumph said it had contingency plans in place
"We are disappointed by this decision, which is not in the
best interest of the employees, the company or the community."
Members of the International Association of Machinists had
sought to regain pension benefits and terminate a two-tier pay
scale "that pays some workers thousands of dollars a year less
than others who do the same work," Jon Holden, president of the
IAM District 751, said in a statement.
Triumph said it engaged in "weeks of intense negotiations,"
and its offer would extend an "extremely competitive wage and
benefit structure," including raises, lump-sum payments,
unchanged medical benefits and greater retirement benefits.
Some industry experts said a strike could disrupt production
at Boeing and Airbus, which have been trying to ensure that
suppliers can keep to delivery schedules as the plane makers'
assembly lines are running at record speeds. The rivals have
already seen the delayed delivery of seats, which has held up
some aircraft deliveries to airlines.
"They will be sensitive to any strike of any long-term
nature," said David Stewart, head of the global aerospace
practice at consulting firm ICF International.
"There will be some safety in the system," he said, if
Boeing and Airbus built up reserve parts in preparation for a
walkout, but companies are holding less inventory in general.
Triumph recently took a $400 million charge and is trying to
cut expenses by $300 million over three years by reducing
factory space and costs from its suppliers. It plans to cut
1,200 jobs this year out of 15,000, according to analysts at
Jefferies, which rates the stock a buy.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Ryan Woo and Tom Hogue)