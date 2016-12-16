BRIEF-NISOURCE DECLARED QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE
* NISOURCE INC - QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Trivago GmbH, the hotel search platform that is majority owned by U.S. online travel firm Expedia Inc, raised $287 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, far below expectations, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The underwhelming pricing of the Düsseldorf, Germany-based company's offering reflects some concerns among investors, in a challenging year for technology IPOs, that it may be too reliant on a few online travel companies for its revenue.
Trivago priced 26.1 million American depository shares (ADS) on Thursday, fewer than its planned 28.5 million. At $11 an ADS, the pricing was also below its indicated range of $13 and $15, the source said, asking for anonymity become the details are not yet public. Expedia and Trivago did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* NISOURCE INC - QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday accused the U.S. Labor Department of dismantling a website designed to help Wells Fargo workers file whistleblower retaliation and other complaints against the bank after Donald Trump became president, an accusation denied by the department.