Sept 15 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said it would buy privately held healthcare IT services provider TriZetto Corp for $2.7 billion in cash.

Cognizant said the deal would immediately add to adjusted profit.

Cognizant said it would fund the deal through a combination of cash and debt and had secured $1 billion in financing. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)