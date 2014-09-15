BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Sept 15 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said it would buy privately held healthcare IT services provider TriZetto Corp for $2.7 billion in cash.
Cognizant said the deal would immediately add to adjusted profit.
Cognizant said it would fund the deal through a combination of cash and debt and had secured $1 billion in financing. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.