Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Tronics Microsystems:
* To be traded on Euronext market Alternext in Paris
* Capital increase of maximum 12 million euros ($13.5 million) planned within introduction on Alternext in Paris
* Price range is 10.80 euros to 13.20 euros per share
* Subscription period for capital increase is from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9
* Thales to subscribe for 6 million euros of capital increase
* Aims 40 million euros in revenue in 2018 compared to 11.6 million euros reported for 2014 Source text: bit.ly/15BDCDQ ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order