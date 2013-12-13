* Anadarko on hook for between $5 bln and $14.17 bln in
damages
* Anadarko shares down 9.8 percent in after-hours trading
* Lawsuit stems from pollution costs that pushed Tronox into
Chapter 11
(Adds comment from Anadarko, Tronox)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Dec 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and its Kerr-McGee unit acted with "intent to hinder" when they
spun off Tronox, the paint materials company that later went
bankrupt, and should pay billions of dollars in environmental
cleanup costs, a judge ruled on Thursday.
The decision, which parties had been awaiting for about a
year since a trial wrapped up in late 2012, drove Anadarko's
shares down 9.8 percent to $75.50 in after-hours trading.
Judge Allan Gropper said damages could range between about
$5 billion and more than $14 billion, in the decision handed
down late Thursday afternoon in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan.
Anadarko and Kerr-McGee are expected to appeal the ruling.
"Given the significant factual evidence supporting our
position, we vehemently disagree with the Judge's Memorandum of
Opinion," Anadarko CEO Al Walker said in a statement.
"We fully expect to pursue every avenue available to us
through the appellate process to protect the interests of our
stakeholders, once a final judgment including damages has been
rendered."
Tronox sued Anadarko and Kerr-McGee in 2009, arguing that
the 2005 spinoff that created Tronox was fraudulent because it
loaded Tronox up with environmental liabilities that made it
insolvent.
Tronox, which makes titanium dioxide used in paints, filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009.
When Tronox emerged from bankruptcy in 2011, a litigation
trust for certain Tronox creditors took its place as the
plaintiff in this case. The trust claimed that Kerr-McGee's
spinoff of Tronox allowed Kerr-McGee to become more valuable to
Anadarko, which acquired it in 2006.
Tronox said it will receive no immediate or direct benefit
from the ruling. It said 88 percent of the judgment will go to
trusts and other governmental entities to remediate polluted
sites and 12 percent of any funds received will be distributed
to a Tort Trust.
The litigation trust represents the interests of entities
that claimed health problems caused by pollution from uranium
deposits, wood creosote and more. Claimants include the United
States government, 11 individual states, the Navajo Nation,
various environmental response trusts and trusts for individual
plaintiffs.
The litigation trust, which sought $25 billion to clean up
2,000 sites in the United States, was eventually joined as a
plaintiff in the lawsuit by the U.S. government.
"The defendants acted with intent to hinder and delay"
Tronox creditors when they transferred out and then spun off oil
and gas assets, and the transaction "was not made for reasonably
equivalent value," Gropper said in a 166-page ruling.
Just how adverse a ruling it is for Anadarko and Kerr-McGee
will come down to the issue of damages. While Gropper found that
the trust is entitled to recover about $14.17 billion, Anadarko
may be entitled to decrease the figure by roughly $9 billion for
offsetting costs it may have incurred from the transaction.
Overall damages could be between about $5.15 billion and $14.17
billion, plus attorneys' fees, Gropper said.
Both sides will present their cases to the judge on
appropriate damage figures at a later date.
John Hueston, the trustee for the litigation trust, called
the ruling a "stunning victory" for Tronox creditors and
environmental claimants.
"The floor for damages is $5 billion, but we expect the
court to provide well in excess of that once all is said and
done," Hueston told Reuters.
Gropper waited about a year to render a ruling, longer than
had been expected, perhaps because he hoped the parties would
settle, Hueston said.
"Eventually I think it became clear to him that the parties
were not going to settle," he said, adding that his "confidence
grew over time" that the decision would fall in the trust's
favor.
"I thought it indicated there would be a very thorough,
thoughtful opinion," he said.
The case is Tronox Inc et al. v. Kerr McGee Corp et al.,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
09-1198.
(Additional reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Jan Paschal and Supriya Kurane)