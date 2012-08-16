Aug 16 Tronox Finance LLC on Wednesday sold $900 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by Tronox Ltd. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $650 million. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TRONOX FINANCE LLC AMT $900 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 495 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE 08/15/2015