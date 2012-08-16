Aug 16 Tronox Finance LLC on Wednesday sold $900
million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The issue is guaranteed by Tronox Ltd.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $650 million.
Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: TRONOX FINANCE LLC
AMT $900 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 495 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE 08/15/2015