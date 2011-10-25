* Posts first net outflow since fourth quarter of 2008

* Shares down sharply in afternoon trading

* CEO Kennedy: Outflow mainly in institutional products (Adds analyst comments, context)

By Ross Kerber

Oct 25 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.O) reported its first quarterly net outflow of investor cash since the end of 2008, sending its shares down 7 percent in afternoon trading.

Like other asset managers, T. Rowe faced volatile and declining equity markets in the third quarter. Assets under management fell to $453.5 billion at Sept. 30 from $520.9 billion at June 30. The decline included market depreciation of $64.8 billion and a net cash outflow of $2.6 billion.

The outflow was striking because it broke a pattern of quarterly inflows that had made T. Rowe a favorite among investors in the battered funds sector. Smaller competitors that reported continued inflows on Tuesday included Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG.N) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR.N), though shares in both also fell along with the Dow Jones index of U.S. asset managers..DJUSAG

At T. Rowe, third-quarter profit rose 10 percent on higher fees, but earnings per share of 71 cents missed analysts' average estimate by 2 cents.

Net income was $185.5 million, up from $169.1 million a year earlier.

"Clearly, this was not a good quarter for TROW, as both margins and flows were disappointing," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jeffrey Hopson wrote in a note to investors. Still, he expects "a solid rebound when conditions improve."

One reason he cited was the performance of T. Rowe funds. Of these at least 80 percent were outperforming peers over three and five years, the company said in a statement.

Nomura Securities' Glenn Schorr wrote to investors that another problem for T. Rowe is that it has had to waive $10.7 million in fees on its popular money-market funds, up from $8.3 million in the second quarter.

Other fund companies have similarly given up these fees just to keep investors in once-profitable money market funds amid low interest rates.

Schorr said he is maintaining his "neutral" rating on the stock, however, also citing the fund performance.

T. Rowe shares were down 7 percent to $52.30 in afternoon trading.

In a telephone interview, Chief Executive James Kennedy said just $200 million of the outflow was from its mutual funds and the majority, $2.4 billion, came out of institutional products.

Of that, about half was due to one U.S.-based institution, which Kennedy declined to identify. The institution moved the money elsewhere because of a decision to de-risk as markets declined during the quarter, he said.

The move does not signal a trend of companies shifting out of T. Rowe products, he said. "Institutions continue to meet with us, our consultant relationships are good and remain strong, and the basic fundamentals are normal," he said.

Gabelli & Co analyst Mac Sykes said the outflows were a surprise but did not change his overall view. "I'm a little disappointed on the flow side ... but I still think the long-term fundamental outlook is positive," he told Reuters.

He noted the company still has a strong global brand and a strong cash position. That includes more than $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by John Wallace and Gerald E. McCormick)