Jan 28 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc said fourth-quarter profit rose 24 percent.

The Baltimore company on Tuesday reported net income of $287.7 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with $232 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.