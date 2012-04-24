* Q1 EPS 75 cents vs 72 cents yr ago

* Wall Street expected 77 cents

* Assets under management up 12 pct during Q1

* Investors added $5 bln to funds, $7 bln to institutional accounts (Adds analyst and CEO comment, stock price update)

April 24 Money manager T. Rowe Price Group said first-quarter earnings increased 1 percent as investors poured $12.4 billion into its popular mutual funds and institutional accounts.

Net income increased to $197.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $194.6 million, or 72 cents a share, a year earlier, Baltimore-based T. Rowe said on Tuesday.

Fund firms like T. Rowe and BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, saw only a modest increase in profits in the first quarter. Despite the quarter's powerful stock market rally, assets under management only just exceeded the levels of a year ago.

T. Rowe's net income was slightly less than analysts had expected but customer flows, a better barometer of future profits, were higher than expected, Mac Sykes, an analyst at Gabelli & Co said, adding the fund firm posted "a solid quarter."

The firm benefited from Chief Executive Officer James Kennedy's focus on investment performance, with 75 percent of its funds outperforming their category averages over the past three years.

"We recognize that the market returns we saw in the first quarter would generally not be repeatable during the balance of the year," Kennedy said in a statement. Markets remain "anxious," he added, citing a host of potential problems, from Europe's debt crisis to higher energy prices and China's slowing economy.

Operating expenses rose 9 percent to $413 million while net revenue rose 7 percent to $729 million from a year earlier as T. Rowe increased its work force by about 3 percent and paid out more to top performers.

The firm "paid for the great performance the team continues to produce," Glenn Schorr, an analyst at Nomura Securities, noted in a research report. Fund performance has been "rock solid," Schorr added.

CEO Kennedy said the higher expenses would keep the firm growing and successful. "We continue to invest for the future," he said.

Net assets at T. Rowe increased 12 percent during the quarter to a record $554.8 billion on March 31. Investors added a net $12.4 billion during the quarter, comprised of $5.3 billion to mutual funds and $7.1 to institutional accounts, with further gains coming from the market's sharp rally. The inflows came even as competitors like BlackRock and Janus Capital Group reported net outflows for the quarter, though BlackRock blamed a single large customer for skewing its results.

Shares of T. Rowe gained 2.1 percent to $62.31 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Market. Through Monday's close, T. Rowe shares had risen 7 percent so far this year, trailing the 9 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index.

Analysts on average expected T. Rowe to report a profit of 77 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

T. Rowe does not give analysts guidance on its results and rarely reports results that match the average estimate. Over the prior four quarters, T. Rowe reported net income per share that was 2.5 cents away from the estimate on average, including three quarters where actual results trailed the estimate. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman and Bernard Orr)