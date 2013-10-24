Oct 24 T.Rowe Price Group Inc posted a
9 percent rise in quarterly profit as revenue jumped in the
asset manager's investment advisory business.
Net income rose to $270.3 million, or $1 per share, for the
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $247.3 million, or 94 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Net revenue was up 15 percent to $884.4 million. Investment
advisory fees earned jumped 16 percent to $768.3 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 96 cents per share
on revenue of $870.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company reported a $7.4 billion net outflow of investor
cash in the third quarter.
Baltimore-based T.Rowe said assets under management rose to
$647.2 billion at Sept. 30, from $614 billion at June 30.
T.Rowe shares closed at $77.84 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)