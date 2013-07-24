BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
July 24 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc reported a 20 percent rise in its second-quarter profit as the company earned higher investment advisory fees.
Net income allocated to common shareholders rose to $245.8 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $205.6 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Investment advisory revenue rose 17.4 percent to $739.7 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales