Nov 17 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 580 million yuan (94.71 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on November 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11d0BTx; bit.ly/1vku2QQ

