Nov 7 KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) will manage $3 billion each in commitments on behalf of the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas, the two private equity companies said on Monday.

In a bid to diversify their fund-raising pool, buyout firms are increasingly pitching for big managed accounts, whereby institutional investors make allocations to a range of investment products rather than specific funds.

KKR and Apollo will manage TRS capital through their private markets operations, which include private equity, real estate and energy and infrastructure.

The firms did not disclose details of the returns that TRS was targeting in the mandates. TRS has seen internal rates of return in its private equity investments of 29 percent since inception, according to Nov. 4 presentation. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)