May 15 Transportation services company Penske
Corp is exploring a sale of Truck-Lite Co LLC, in a deal that
could value the maker of lighting, wiring harnesses and mirrors
for trucks at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Penske, a company controlled by billionaire former race car
driver Roger Penske, owner of the eponymous racing team, has
hired investment bank Robert W. Baird & Co to run an auction for
Truck-Lite, the people said this week.
Truck-Lite has annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of around $100 million, the people
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Representatives for Penske, Truck-Lite
and Robert W. Baird did not respond to requests for comment.
Based in Falconer, New York, Truck-Lite manufactures
lighting and safety accessories for the heavy-duty truck,
trailer and commercial vehicle industries.
Founded in 1955, Truck-Lite was acquired in 1997 by Penske
with backing from General Electric Co. Private equity
firm Kelso & Co acquired a stake in Truck-Lite in 2010.
Penske is a holding company for subsidiaries operating in
the retail automotive, truck leasing, transportation logistics
and professional motorsports markets. Its businesses have annual
revenues in excess of $19 billion.
Penske's biggest holding is its 35 percent stake in Penske
Automotive Group Inc, the second largest U.S. car
retailer, which generated $17.2 billion in revenue in 2014.
