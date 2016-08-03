UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Aug 3 North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) declined further and were for 10,500 units in July, preliminary figures from ACT Research showed late on Tuesday.
"In line with the two-speed U.S. economy of healthy consumers and weak industrial activity, the two-speed commercial vehicle story continued to unfold in July," said Kenny Vieth, ACT's president and senior analyst. "Medium duty orders remained on trend, while Class 8 orders continued to soften." (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources