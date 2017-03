Dec 12 Trud OAO :

* Said on Thursday that on Nov. 26 Konstantin Averin increased his stake in the company to 34.46 pct from 19.46 pct

* On Nov. 26 Trudovoye OAO divested its 15 pct stake in the company

* On Dec. 8 Boris Zarankin decreased his stake in the company to 5 pct from 26 pct

(Gdynia Newsroom)