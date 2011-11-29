Nov 29 Infomercial pitchman Kevin Trudeau lost
his bid to throw out a $37.6 million fine for violating a 2004
Federal Trade Commission settlement over his advertising and a
federal appeals court said the amount might even be too low.
Trudeau argued that U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman in
Chicago wrongly based the fine on consumer losses rather than
his unjust gain. He also challenged Gettleman's imposition of a
$2 million bond to ensure his compliance with the settlement,
saying it violated the First Amendment.
But the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago found
that the penalty was fair, saying Trudeau aired infomercials
more than 32,000 times, a violation of the FTC settlement.
"The figure is conservative -- it only considers sales from
the 800-number, not sales in bookstores carrying his 'As Seen
on TV' titles," Judge John Tinder wrote for a three-judge
panel.
Trudeau "should not now be surprised that he must pay for
the loss he caused. The government is not impotent to protect
consumers -- nor is the court powerless to enforce its orders
-- by imposing narrowly tailored restrictions on commercial
speech."
The 7th Circuit in 2009 had thrown out the same fine,
saying Gettleman did not explain his calculations sufficiently.
The appeals court at that time also jettisoned a three-year
infomercial ban that Gettleman imposed on Trudeau.
"We respectfully disagree with the Court of Appeals'
constitutional analysis," said Kimball Anderson, a partner at
Winston & Strawn in Chicago who represents Trudeau. He called
the decision an "unwarranted government intrusion on the First
Amendment right of free speech." No decision has been made on
an appeal, he added.
Trudeau has long battled federal regulators over his
marketing of "cures" for such conditions as AIDS, hair loss,
memory loss, obesity and financial distress.
In May 2010, the 7th Circuit threw out a 30-day prison
sentence for criminal contempt after Trudeau urged supporters
to flood Gettleman's email box with letters, saying the judge
had overstepped his authority.
The case is FTC v. Trudeau, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 10-2418.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Terry Baynes in New York;
editing by Andre Grenon)