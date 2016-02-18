Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Feb 18 Several Thailand-based banks will issue bank guarantees to True Corporation Pcl to pay for one of two 4G licences it won in recent auctions, three people close to the deal said on Thursday.
True Corp, Thailand's largest fully integrated telecoms service provider, won two 4G licences with a combined value of $4.2 billion and analysts have said that they were concerned about financing.
Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikornbank, Kiatnakin Bank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) were among the banks, sources told reporters.
The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media on the matter. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Edwina Gibbs)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order