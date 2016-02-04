BANGKOK Feb 4 True Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest full service telecoms provider, will be able to pay for its newly acquired 4G mobile data licence through its own cash and bank financing, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

True won the licence for 76.3 billion baht ($2.1 billion) in December auction. Noppadol Dej-Udom told Reuters the company has about 10 billion baht in cash, enough to pay the first installment of 8.04 billion baht for the licence, and which is due on March 21.?

The third-largest mobile operator has also received credit guarantees from banks for the rest of the fees, Noppadol added. ($1 = 35.6100 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)