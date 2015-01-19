BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's True Corp PCL will transfer telecoms assets worth 14 billion baht ($430 million) to its Telecommunications Growth Fund to try to boost revenue, the company said on Monday.

True, Thailand's largest full-service telecoms company, launched the infrastructure-focused fund in December 2013 with a $1.8 billion IPO, as part of a restructuring plan to cut debt.

The company, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, plans to transfer assets including up to 8,000 km of fibreoptic cables and 350 telecoms towers to the fund, it said in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

"This should help us to book higher revenue this year than the 4.9 billion baht we previously expected," Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom said, without specifying how much he expected revenue to increase.

He said the company is exploring different accounting options about how to book the revenue, and that the asset transfer should be completed in March. ($1 = 32.5900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Sam Wilkin)