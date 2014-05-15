BANGKOK May 15 True Corporation Pcl

* Q1 net profit 3.85 billion baht ($118.7 million) versus a net loss of 1.1 billion baht in the same quarter a year earlier.

* Service revenue 16.5 billion baht vs 16.4 billion baht a year earlier; with cellular service up 9.1 percent on year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4350 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jane Baird)