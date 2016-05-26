BANGKOK May 26 True Corp, Thailand's third largest mobile operator, aims to boost market share and displace second-ranked Total Access Communication by the end of 2016, chief executive Suphachai Chearavanont said on Thursday.

True, 18 percent owned by China Mobile, expected to turn around and make profit in 2017 from an estimated net loss this year, due to rising costs, Suphachai told reporters.

The company, whose share of the mobile market rose to 22 percent in the first quarter, aimed to have 6 million to 7 million 4G subscribers by the end of this year, up from 5 million now and 4 million at the end of 2015, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)