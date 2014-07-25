Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK, July 25 Thai telecoms group True Corp said on Friday it aims to make a profit in 2015 after it repays part of its debt.
It said it also plans to wipe out its accumulated losses to enable it to pay a dividend, but did not give a timeframe.
Earlier in the day, the company's shareholders approved a $2 billion equity issue including a plan to sell an 18 percent stake to China Mobile Ltd for $881 million.
True plans to use 52 billion baht ($1.63 billion) from the proceeds to repay part of its 95 billion baht debt in the third quarter of this year, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont said during a shareholder meeting.
The telecoms firm, 59 percent owned by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoan Pokphand Group, has posted annual losses since 2011 after investing heavily to expand its mobile networks.
($1 = 31.8500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)