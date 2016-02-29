(Adds quarterly results, comments on investments)

* 2015 net profit 4.4 bln baht vs 1.29 bln in 2014

* Q4 net profit 398 mln baht vs 1.88 bln a year earlier

* Aims for service revenue growth of 13-17 pct in 2016

* Plans to invest 47 bln baht in 2016

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 29 True Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest telecoms provider, said on Monday net profit surged nearly two-thirds in 2015, boosted by rising income from its mobile business and a substantial drop in interest expenses.

True, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, also forecast service revenue to rise 13-17 percent this year, compared to 10.8 percent growth in consolidated service revenue in 2015.

Its market share of the mobile business rose to 20.8 percent in the fourth quarter, it added.

True, 18 percent owned by China Mobile, reported a net profit of 4.4 billion baht ($123.5 million) in 2015, a 58 percent increase from a year ago, and its second consecutive profit. Interest expenses fell for the year 41.9 percent after a large debt repayment.

Revenue from the mobile business jumped 17.3 percent in 2015, outperforming the industry growth rate of 0.3 percent and helping the mobile unit to contribute profit of 1.1 billion baht, the company said.

Fourth-quarter net profit, however, dropped 79 percent to 398 million baht due to an absence of gains from asset sales.

True group, the country's third-largest mobile operator, won a 4G licence for 76.3 billion baht ($2.1 billion) in a December auction, in addition to another licence that it won in a November auction.

The company is due to sign a contract of credit guarantee facilities for the licence with banks on Tuesday, and some analysts expect True to post a net loss this year due to an increase in debt.

Net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 3.67 times in 2015 from 1.61 times after the company paid the first installment for the 4G licence it won in November.

The company is in the process of raising 60 billion baht from an equity issue, which should help keep its net debt to EBITDA ratio to less than two times, it said. ($1 = 35.6600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)