BANGKOK May 13 True Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest telecoms provider, on Friday posted a 25 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by gains from an infrastructure fund and higher profit from its broadband Internet unit.

Net profit came in at 1.97 billion baht ($55.59 million) in the January-March quarter and consolidated service revenue rose 15.6 percent due to higher revenue from its cellular business.

However, the cellular unit, which accounted for 71 percent of the total revenue, posted a net loss of 1 billion baht, due to higher expenses related to network expansion and 4G licences. This compared with a profit of 304 million baht a year earlier.

True Corp, which saw its share in the cellular market rising to 22 percent from 20.8 percent in the previous quarter, said cellular revenue jumped 24 percent, outperforming the downtrend in the overall industry.

Net profit for its broadband Internet unit more than doubled to 3.4 billion baht, while the television business posted a net loss of 428 million baht.

True group won a 4G licence for 76.3 billion baht ($2.1 billion) in a December auction, in addition to another licence that it won in a November auction.

The company is expected to post a net loss this year due to an increase in network investment and licence fees, analysts said.

