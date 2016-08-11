BANGKOK Aug 11 True Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest telecoms provider, reported a second-quarter net loss, mainly due to rising expenses related to the aggressive roll out of 4G and 2G networks and spectrum licence amortisation costs.

But its market share in the mobile business rose to 23.6 percent in the second quarter from 22 percent in the previous quarter as it gained 1.1 million customers, boosting its subscriber base to 21.5 million at the end of June, it said in a statement on Thursday.

True, the telecoms flagship of Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, is the country's third-largest mobile operator. It aims to displace second-ranked Total Access Communication by the end of 2016.

True posted a net loss of 370 million baht ($10.65 million) in the April-June quarter, versus a net profit of 1.39 billion baht a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net loss of 870 million baht.

Consolidated service revenue rose 20.1 percent to 22 billion baht due to solid growth of the cellular and broadband business, while depreciation and amortisation expenses jumped 37.3 percent to 5.8 billion baht, True said.

True, 18 percent owned by China Mobile, has accelerated investments in mobile network to boost coverage to 98 percent of the population after it won two licences of mobile spectra in December and early 2016.

Market leader Advanced Info Service posted a 2.6 percent drop in net profit in the same quarter.

True shares have risen 17 percent in the past month, outperforming a 6 percent rise of the main index. ($1 = 34.7400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; editing by Susan Thomas)