Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 11 True Corporation Pcl
* Says expects 2015 handset sales growth of 15-20 percent, in line with industry, said Kittinut Tikawan chief commercial officer for mobile business.
* Aims to increase international roaming services by 45,000 after joining China Mobile Ltd from 200,000 now, says True Corp's senior official. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order