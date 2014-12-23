Dec 23 Thai telecommunication companies Advanced Info Service (AIS), True Corp Pcl and Total Access Communications Pcl were ready to participate in 4G mobile phone spectrum next year, the companies said in a joint statement.

Market leader AIS said Thailand needs telecommunication infrastructure to support the development of new technologies and trends.

Thailand plans to auction 4G spectrum by September 2015 after a one-year postponement by the military government, the telecom regulator head said last month. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anand Basu)