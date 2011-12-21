BRIEF-JMC Electronics to pay cash dividend of T$0.75 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.75 per share for 2016
BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand's True Corporation Pcl :
* Expects net loss in 2012 due to 3G investment but aims to make profit in 2013
* Expects 2012 revenue to grow in line with expected economic growth of 4-5 percent, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters
* Sees "high single-digit" growth in 2011 revenue, exceeding its earlier target of "low single-digit" growth
* Plans to spend 20-23 billion baht ($639-735 million) mostly on expanding its third-generation network
* Targets customers for mobile phone unit of 21 million, up from 17 million this year
($1 = 31.31 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
* Aures Technologies says Cardiff City FC in Wales select AURES YUNO POS terminals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($296,201.22) versus 708,724 zlotys a year ago