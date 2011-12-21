* Expects its mobile unit to break even in 2012
* Expects to beat 2011 revenue target
* Aims to make profit in 2013, focus on network expansion
* Shares up nearly 2 pct, outperform market
(Adds details)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Dec 21 True Corp Pcl,
Thailand's only fully integrated telecoms firm, said on
Wednesday it expected to post another net loss in 2012 due to
investment to expand its third-generation mobile network, but it
aimed to make a profit in 2013.
True Corp expected 2012 revenue growth to be in line with
projected economic growth of 4-5 percent after beating its
revenue target this year, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont
told reporters.
"We aim to make a profit in 2013. Our broadband and cable
television businesses are making a profit, but we need to invest
a lot of money in the mobile business next year," Supachai said,
adding its mobile unit, True Move, should break even in 2012.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, True Corp is expected
to show a net loss of 1.6 billion baht in 2011 and a loss of 628
million baht in 2012 before posting a net profit of 231 million
baht in 2013.
It posted a nine-month net loss this year of 2.9 billion
baht, versus a net profit of 1.48 billion a year earlier.
Data service should continue to be a growth driver for
True's mobile business and is expected to post strong growth of
26 percent next year, versus 3 percent growth for the voice
service, Supachai said.
Unlisted True Move, Thailand's third-largest mobile
operator, aimed to spend 15 billion baht ($479 million) to
expand its 3G network in 2012 when it planned to have 21 million
subscribers, up from 17 million, he said.
Supachai said he expected True Move to become the
second-largest operator over the next few years. It competes
with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and
second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl
.
The True Move budget is a major chunk of True's plan to
invest about 20-23 billion baht next year to expand its mobile,
broadband and cable television businesses, he said.
For 2011, the company expected "high single-digit" growth in
revenue, above its earlier target of "low single-digit" growth
due to the launch of TrueMove H, offering new 3G services on its
existing network, Supachai said.
Flooding in central provinces has affected TrueMove H, which
expected to have about 900,000 users this year, below its target
of 1 million, he said.
True Corp, majority-owned by Charoen Pokphand Group,
Thailand's largest agribusiness conglomerate, operates a wide
range of businesses including mobile, fixed-line phone, Internet
and cable television.
It was interested in bidding for new licences for third- and
fourth-generation mobile frequencies and expected the industry
regulator to hold a long-delayed auction next year, Supachai
said.
At 0801 GMT, True Corp shares were up 1.86 percent, while
the broad index was 1.3 percent higher.
($1 = 31.31 Baht)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)