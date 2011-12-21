* Expects its mobile unit to break even in 2012

* Expects to beat 2011 revenue target

* Aims to make profit in 2013, focus on network expansion

* Shares up nearly 2 pct, outperform market (Adds details)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Dec 21 True Corp Pcl, Thailand's only fully integrated telecoms firm, said on Wednesday it expected to post another net loss in 2012 due to investment to expand its third-generation mobile network, but it aimed to make a profit in 2013.

True Corp expected 2012 revenue growth to be in line with projected economic growth of 4-5 percent after beating its revenue target this year, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters.

"We aim to make a profit in 2013. Our broadband and cable television businesses are making a profit, but we need to invest a lot of money in the mobile business next year," Supachai said, adding its mobile unit, True Move, should break even in 2012.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, True Corp is expected to show a net loss of 1.6 billion baht in 2011 and a loss of 628 million baht in 2012 before posting a net profit of 231 million baht in 2013.

It posted a nine-month net loss this year of 2.9 billion baht, versus a net profit of 1.48 billion a year earlier.

Data service should continue to be a growth driver for True's mobile business and is expected to post strong growth of 26 percent next year, versus 3 percent growth for the voice service, Supachai said.

Unlisted True Move, Thailand's third-largest mobile operator, aimed to spend 15 billion baht ($479 million) to expand its 3G network in 2012 when it planned to have 21 million subscribers, up from 17 million, he said.

Supachai said he expected True Move to become the second-largest operator over the next few years. It competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl .

The True Move budget is a major chunk of True's plan to invest about 20-23 billion baht next year to expand its mobile, broadband and cable television businesses, he said.

For 2011, the company expected "high single-digit" growth in revenue, above its earlier target of "low single-digit" growth due to the launch of TrueMove H, offering new 3G services on its existing network, Supachai said.

Flooding in central provinces has affected TrueMove H, which expected to have about 900,000 users this year, below its target of 1 million, he said.

True Corp, majority-owned by Charoen Pokphand Group, Thailand's largest agribusiness conglomerate, operates a wide range of businesses including mobile, fixed-line phone, Internet and cable television.

It was interested in bidding for new licences for third- and fourth-generation mobile frequencies and expected the industry regulator to hold a long-delayed auction next year, Supachai said.

At 0801 GMT, True Corp shares were up 1.86 percent, while the broad index was 1.3 percent higher. ($1 = 31.31 Baht) (Editing by Alan Raybould)