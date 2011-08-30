BANGKOK Aug 30 Thailand's True Corp Pcl :

* Its mobile unit True Move plans to spend 25 billion baht ($834 million) on expanding its third-generation mobile network during 2011-2013, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters

* Aims to have 1 million 3G subscribers at the end of 2011, up from 400,000 now, and aims for five million 3G users in

* 2012, which is its break-even point

* True Move, Thailand's third-largest mobile operator, re-brands 3G services with TrueMove H brand in a network and marketing alliance with state-owned CAT Telecom

* Expects to make loss in 2011 due to the 3G investment, and expects to make profit in 2012 when its 3G business would break even, another executive said($1 = 29.99 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)