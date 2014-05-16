BRIEF-Castellum leases to Microsoft in Lund
* Castellum leases a property to Microsoft in Lund Source text: http://bit.ly/2mkzcPd
May 16 Shares of TrueCar Inc, owner of car comparison website TrueCar.com, rose about 15 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $735 million.
The company, which sold all the 7.78 million shares, raised about $70 million after its initial public offering was priced at $9 per share, well below the expected range of $12 to $14.
TrueCar's shares opened at $9.70 and touched a high of $10.34 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan and RBC Capital Markets were the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 20 The parent of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III, a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.
* Cytokinetics announces additional results from cosmic-hf presented at acc.17