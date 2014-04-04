April 4 TrueCar Inc, a car-pricing information website operator, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the lead underwriters to the offering, the California-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (link.reuters.com/kud38v) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)