TRUE CORPORATION PCL :

* The company plans to sell 5.8 billion units of its True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Trust from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

* The SEC approved the sale of the fund on Dec. 4, according to its website.

* True Corp has set the price for the infrastructure fund it plans to list at 10 baht per unit, IFR reported on Monday. If the price is confirmed, the offering will be worth 58 billion baht ($1.80 billion). ($1 = 32.2750 Thai baht) (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)