Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 18 Thai telecoms operator True Corp has hired Credit Suisse and UBS to advise on the listing of a $1 billion infrastructure fund in Bangkok, IFR reported on Tuesday.
The IPO may be launched later this year or in early 2014, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported without identifying sources.
The success of a $2.13 billion infrastructure fund IPO from BTS Group Holding Pcl has encouraged several Thai companies to offer similar funds to the public. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)