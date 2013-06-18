June 18 Thai telecoms operator True Corp has hired Credit Suisse and UBS to advise on the listing of a $1 billion infrastructure fund in Bangkok, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The IPO may be launched later this year or in early 2014, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported without identifying sources.

The success of a $2.13 billion infrastructure fund IPO from BTS Group Holding Pcl has encouraged several Thai companies to offer similar funds to the public. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR)