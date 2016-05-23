May 23 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd :

* Says it issues corporation bonds worth 640 million yuan for 2016, via private placement on May 6

* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of three years and a coupon rate of 6.80 pct, as well as maturity date of May 6, 2019

* Sinolink Securities served as the main underwriter

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YNwXwI

