SYDNEY Feb 22 TRUenergy, a unit of Hong Kong-based CLP Holdings Ltd, is set to invite investment banks to pitch next month for lead manager roles for an initial public offer worth more than A$3 billion ($3.2 billion), four sources said.

Mandates are scheduled to be handed out for Australia's largest IPO since 2010 as early as April, said the sources, who knew of the timetable but declined to be named as the deal is not yet public.

Rothschild is advising TRU on the IPO process, with a listing set for the second half of the year, they said.

A TRUenergy spokesman in Melbourne declined comment.

Investment banks, starved of fee-paying IPOs in Australia as the global economic turmoil has roiled investor appetite, are gearing up to aggressively contest for the deal.

It would be Australia's largest float since QR National's A$4.6 billion offering in late 2010.

"The beauty parade is slated for sometime next month. If the timetable is followed, banks should be selected by April or latest by early May," said one source, who added that changes in market conditions could influence the whole process.

TRU is one of the two large IPOs on the horizon, the other being a planned A$800 million offering by Genworth Financial Inc's Australian unit set for the first half of 2012.

Australian equity offerings fell by nearly quarter in 2011 to A$24.5 billion, to be well below the five-year average of A$35 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed. Within that, IPOs totalled a paltry A$1 billion in 2011.

TRU will give banks that missed out on the Genworth mandate a chance to get in on a large fee-paying deal. Goldman Sachs , UBS, Macquarie Commonwealth Bank of Australia's equities unit are arranging the Genworth float.

In December 2010, TRU bought New South Wales state's biggest energy retailer, EnergyAustralia, and rights to trade power from the Delta West Gentrader contract for A$2.035 billion.

It owns 5,469MW of generation capacity, including the Yallourn baseload coal-fired power station in Victoria, an 180MW gas-fired Hallett power station in South Australia, and a 966MW hedge agreement with the Ecogen Newport and Jeeralang power stations in Victoria according to information on its website. ($1 = 0.9348 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)