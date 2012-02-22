SYDNEY Feb 22 TRUenergy, a unit of Hong
Kong-based CLP Holdings Ltd, is set to invite
investment banks to pitch next month for lead manager roles for
an initial public offer worth more than A$3 billion ($3.2
billion), four sources said.
Mandates are scheduled to be handed out for Australia's
largest IPO since 2010 as early as April, said the sources, who
knew of the timetable but declined to be named as the deal is
not yet public.
Rothschild is advising TRU on the IPO process, with a
listing set for the second half of the year, they said.
A TRUenergy spokesman in Melbourne declined comment.
Investment banks, starved of fee-paying IPOs in Australia as
the global economic turmoil has roiled investor appetite, are
gearing up to aggressively contest for the deal.
It would be Australia's largest float since QR National's
A$4.6 billion offering in late 2010.
"The beauty parade is slated for sometime next month. If the
timetable is followed, banks should be selected by April or
latest by early May," said one source, who added that changes in
market conditions could influence the whole process.
TRU is one of the two large IPOs on the horizon, the other
being a planned A$800 million offering by Genworth Financial
Inc's Australian unit set for the first half of 2012.
Australian equity offerings fell by nearly quarter in 2011
to A$24.5 billion, to be well below the five-year average of
A$35 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed. Within that, IPOs
totalled a paltry A$1 billion in 2011.
TRU will give banks that missed out on the Genworth mandate
a chance to get in on a large fee-paying deal. Goldman Sachs
, UBS, Macquarie Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's equities unit are arranging the Genworth
float.
In December 2010, TRU bought New South Wales state's biggest
energy retailer, EnergyAustralia, and rights to trade power from
the Delta West Gentrader contract for A$2.035 billion.
It owns 5,469MW of generation capacity, including the
Yallourn baseload coal-fired power station in Victoria, an 180MW
gas-fired Hallett power station in South Australia, and a 966MW
hedge agreement with the Ecogen Newport and Jeeralang power
stations in Victoria according to information on its website.
($1 = 0.9348 Australian dollars)
