SYDNEY May 9 TRUenergy, the Australian unit of Hong Kong-listed CLP Holdings, may take up to a few weeks to decide on lead managers for its over $3 billion planned initial public offering contrary to expectations, three sources with direct knowledge said.

Banks are eagerly awaiting a decision on TRUenergy's IPO as it is among the few large fee paying deals for their Australian capital markets business.

Nearly a dozen banks made the pitch for Australia's largest IPO in two years last week and had expected mandates to be handed out as early as this weekend.

"Evaluation of the pitch is ongoing and no decision is imminent," a source said. All sources declined to be identified as talks are confidential.

Among banks competing for the three lead manager roles are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, JPMorgan, Deutsche bank and Credit Suisse , they said.

Rothschild is advising TRUenergy on the IPO.

A TRUenergy spokesman in Melbourne could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

The deal, expected to be launched towards the end of the year, will be the largest since QR National's A$4.6 billion IPO in late 2010.

Between QR National's IPO and now, several planned offerings have fallen by the wayside. Only last month Genworth Financial delayed the planned A$800 million float of its Australian mortgage insurance unit citing market conditions and an unexpected first-quarter loss for the unit..

Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Group, UBS and Commonwealth Bank of Australia were the joint lead managers for the float.

Macquarie, which has consistently stayed among the top five in Australia equity capital market league tables, did not pitch for TRUenergy's IPO due to potential conflicts with its other key clients Origin Energy and AGL, a separate source said. ($1 = 0.9897 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sharon Klyne; Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)