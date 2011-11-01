(Adds details on China expansion)
Nov 1 True Religion Apparel Inc posted
a better-than-expected profit for the fourth straight quarter as
its domestic retail business continued to flourish, and the
premium denim maker unveiled a distribution agreement to expand
its footprint in China.
The company, which sells its namesake jeans for as much as
$300 in specialty boutiques and upscale department stores, saw
same-store sales in the domestic retail segment grow 10.2
percent in the third quarter.
During the quarter, True Religion said it granted the Envols
International Trading Co exclusive distributorship in China and
non-exclusive distributorship in Hong Kong through an agreement
that extends to December 2016.
Envols, known for expanding the wholesale and retail
presence of the Giorgio Armani brand in China, will fund and
operate True Religion Brand Jeans retail stores, shop-in-shops
and other premium retail concepts in the region.
KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $108.4 mln $106.7 mln $92.8 mln
Net income* $12.1 mln -- $11.8 mln
GAAP EPS $0.48 -- $0.48
Adjusted EPS $0.51 $0.48 $0.48
* Net income attributable to True Religion Apparel Inc.
* U.S. consumer direct segment, which includes online and
retail store sales, grew 33.5 pct to $61.8 million.
* International sales rose 30.2 pct to $23.5 million.
* Gross margins increased to 64.8 percent.
* Now expects to open 5 more U.S. retail stores in 2011.
MARKET REACTION/COMMENTARY:
* Vernon, California-based True Religion's shares closed at
$32.88 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
BACKGROUND/LINKS
* While most clothing companies face pressure from rising
cotton prices, True Religion's premium jeans allow it to pass on
these costs.
* The company has also cut back on its off-price business to
retain its high-end positioning.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)