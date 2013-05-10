BRIEF-Ashford Prime to acquire Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa for $145.5 mln
* Ashford prime announces agreement to acquire award-winning park hyatt beaver creek resort & spa for $145.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 10 True Religion Apparel Inc : * Shares up 7.3 percent at $31.59
* Ashford prime announces agreement to acquire award-winning park hyatt beaver creek resort & spa for $145.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)