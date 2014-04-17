BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
April 17 James Murdoch, the co-chief operating officer of 21 Century Fox, is joining the board of digital advertising platform company True(X) Media, the company said on Thursday.
Additionally, former Microsoft chief marketing officer Mich Mathews and former News Corp executive Jonathan Miller were also named directors rounding out the board to nine members.
Joe Marchese, True(X) chief executive officer, said the experience of Murdoch, Mathews and Miller will help the company evolve in the areas of digital media and advertising.
Founded in 2007, True(X) Media helps brands such as American Express and Toyota make effective digital ad buys. It has raised $44 million from venture capital firms including Redpoint Ventures and Pinnacle Ventures.
Murdoch's family controls News Corp, publisher of several newspapers including The Wall Street Journal and Times of London, and Fox, which has a movie studio, cable and TV properties. His father Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of both companies, recently elevated him and his brother Lachlan Murdoch setting up a succession plan
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.